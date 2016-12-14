Dec 14 Jagran Prakashan Ltd :

* sept quarter net profit 754.6 million rupees

* net profit in sept quarter last year was 660.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 4.20 billion rupees

* sept quarter net sales 4.48 billion rupees