* Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies

* Company is required to remedy two deficiencies in a revised submission to be provided to agencies by March 31, 2017

* Wells Fargo says agencies determined co, units shall be restricted from acquiring any nonbank subsidiary

* Wells Fargo says if co fails to timely submit revised submission, agencies will limit size of co's nonbank and broker-dealer assets to levels in place as of Sept 30, 2016

* Wells Fargo says effective immediately, agencies determined that co, units shall be restricted from establishing any foreign bank or foreign branch

Wells Fargo says if co has not adequately remedied deficiencies by Dec. 13, 2018, agencies may jointly require co to divest certain assets or operations