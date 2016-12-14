Dec 14 Spectra Energy Corp:

* Spectra Energy - on Dec 13, co announced that it has entered into a timing agreement with the united states federal trade commission - SEC Filing

* Spectra Energy Corp - pursuant to timing agreement co has agreed not to consummate proposed combination of co and Enbridge Inc prior to 45 days

* Spectra Energy - co to not consummate proposed combination prior to 45 days after both co, Enbridge substantially comply with FTC's Nov 2, 2016 request

* FTC's Nov 2 request is for additional information and documentary material relating to proposed combination