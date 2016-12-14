BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 14 MBL Infrastructures Ltd
* MBL Infrastructures Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 3.79 billion rupees versus 4.12 billion rupees year ago
* MBL Infrastructures Ltd - sept quarter consol net loss 1.22 billion rupees versus profit 174.7 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2hsE3dT) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago