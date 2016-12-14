Dec 14 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

* Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited - gets members nod for removal of Cyrus P. Mistry as director and chairman with immediate effect Source text - (bit.ly/2hsBpF1) Further company coverage: