Dec 14 Winshine Science Co lTD

* Company entered into a subscription agreement with subscriber

* Co agreed to allot and issue 680 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.18 per subscription share

* Subscriber is lasting wealth enterprises holdings limited

* Gross proceeds of subscription will be hk$122.4 million

* net proceeds from subscription are intended to be used for development of existing business, possible investment in new projects