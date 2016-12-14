BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 14 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
* Sept quarter loss 7.68 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 7.29 billion rupees
* Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 7.30 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.74 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2hl0wck Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago