Dec 14 Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

* Undertaken expansion activities in steel melting shop

* Says capacity of steel melting shop increased from 125,000 tonnes per annum to 160,000 tonnes per annum

* Expansion activities completed within the planned time frame and budgeted cost

* Increased capacity expected to be utilised in the near future depending on customer demand