BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 14 Technocraft Industries India Ltd
* Sept quarter net sales 2.04 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net profit 278.5 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gKE4IJ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago