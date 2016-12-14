BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd
* Taizhou New Energy entered into main contractor contract with CNI Energy
* Taizhou new energy has engaged cni energy to provide project design, engineering, construction and other works for of 20mw agricultural photovoltaics power station ii
* Contractor contract for total consideration of rmb29.4 million
* China nuclear energy technology- finance lease company had agreed to purchase equipment from cni energy and lease equipment to taizhou new energy
* Taizhou new energy entered into taizhou finance lease agreement with finance lease company
* Taizhou finance lease deal for aggregate lease consideration of approximately rmb133.7 million
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016