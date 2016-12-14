Dec 14 Anant Raj Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 214.4 million rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 1.12 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 243.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 1.26 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2hw6iGa Further company coverage: