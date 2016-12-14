Dec 14 Gitanjali Gems Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 475.1 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 39.65 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 316.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 34.57 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2hN0NBE Further company coverage: