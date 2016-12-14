BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 14 Mcnally Bharat Engg Co Ltd
* Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 862.6 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 7.14 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net loss 1.99 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 3.68 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gAgJXb Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago