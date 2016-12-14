WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
Dec 14 China U-Ton Holdings Ltd
* disposal Of Shares By Controlling Shareholder
* Bright warm entered into a sale and purchase agreement with china fund limited
* bright warm agreed to sell 283.1 million shares of co at consideration of hk$0.8 per sale share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
* Requests Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: