Dec 14 Express Scripts Holding Co -

* Express Scripts says it expects fewer patent expirations in 2017 relative to 2016: conf call

* Express Scripts says diabetes care value program will significantly impact anticipated increase in diabetes drug spend in 2017: conf call

* Express Scripts is testing asthma remote monitoring solution that combines inhaler sensors, smartphone app, and monitoring from sos center: conf call

* Express Scripts CEO says "it's so early but...i've not seen anything that causes me to be hugely concerned" in relation to incoming Trump administration

* Express Scripts says has incorporated a "moderate level of inflation" for 2017, says unlikely inflation will represent a significant headwind

* Express Scripts says "we've been disciplined with m&a, we've not announced anything, and it's not that we aren't engaged" : conf call

* Express Scripts says expects to return the majority of its free cash flow to shareholders in 2017 via share repurchases in the open market: conf call

* Express Scripts plans to achieve cost reductions in 2017 resulting in flat to slightly lower SG&A expense in 2017 versus 2016: conf call

* Express Scripts says in 2016 it saw greater than 97.5 percent client retention: conf call

* Express Scripts says in 2017, it expects to deliver $1.8 billion in client savings from national preferred formulary clients : conf call

* Express Scripts CEO: "The over arching conversation about drug prices..there's no question in my mind that that conversation is not going to go away"

* Express Scripts says rebates connected to inflation but drug prices today are not acceptable even without inflation