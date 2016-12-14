Dec 14 Under Armour Inc :

* Under Armour doubles-down on connected footwear; unveils new line of ua record equipped running shoes

* Under Armour - plans to more than double number of units of connected footwear worldwide in 2017

* Under Armour - global distribution of connected footwear to North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and for first time, greater China