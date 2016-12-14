BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 Source: Moody's
* Moody's: Atlantic County, NJ, retains credit strength despite Atlantic City's weakness
* Moody's says Atlantic City's impact on the county's finances is diminishing
* Moody's says growth outside Atlantic City has partially offset decline and city's share of the county tax base is down to 18% from a 39% peak in 2007
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc