Dec 14 Reis Inc :

* On December 8, Co, unit entered into a second amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement dated as of January 28, 2016

* Second amendment makes certain modifications to amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Amendment includes addition of debt service coverage ratio for qtrs ending during period starting on Dec 31,2016 through,including March 31,2018