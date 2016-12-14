BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 ICAP Plc :
* Scheme of arrangement
* Sanction of scheme and confirmation of ICAP reduction of capital
* ICAP has requested that premium listing of its securities on official list be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow
* Admission of Newco ordinary shares to premium listing segment are expected to take place no later than 8.00 a.m. tomorrow
* Says under scheme, holders of ICAP shares are entitled to one Newco ordinary share for each ICAP ordinary share held at scheme record time, being 6 p.m. today
* Court has ordered sanctioning scheme to establish NEX Group Plc as holding company of ICAP and its subsidiaries
* Says subject to satisfaction or waiver of those remaining conditions, ICAP and NEX expect transaction to complete on Dec.30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.