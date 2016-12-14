BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :
* Cytori pivotal ADRESU incontinence trial hits 50 pct enrollment milestone
* thus far ADRESU therapy has been well-tolerated by study patients, and we currently anticipate full enrollment in mid-2017
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board