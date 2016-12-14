BRIEF-Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
* Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
Dec 14 Biotime Inc
* Biotime Inc says it has achieved an important patient enrollment milestone in its renevia pivotal trial in europe
* Biotime Inc - remains on track for top-line data by middle of 2017 for renevia pivotal study
* Biotime achieves patient recruitment milestone in renevia pivotal trial
* Biotime Inc says now has more than 50 patients in trial, keeping it on track with anticipated forecast for top-line data by middle of 2017
* Biotime Inc says remains on track for top-line data by middle of 2017
* Biotime Inc - also actively working on plans for other large aesthetic markets like South Korea and Brazil as well as U.S for renevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
SANTIAGO, May 15 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported a slightly smaller profit than expected in the first quarter, as local currency appreciation and inflation raised costs, the company reported on Monday.