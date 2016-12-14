BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 14 Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd
* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd - sept quarter net profit 28.3 million rupees
* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 269.8 million rupees
* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 21.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 606.2 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2hvU407) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago