Dec 14 Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd

* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd - sept quarter net profit 28.3 million rupees

* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 269.8 million rupees

* Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 21.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 606.2 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2hvU407)