Dec 14 Source: Fitch

* Fitch says 2017 rating outlook for major Nordic banks is stable, reflecting benign operating environments across region

* Fitch on Nordic banks says margins have been resilient to negative interest rates and will likely strengthen somewhat in 2017

* Fitch on Nordic banks says reported leverage ratios will likely hover between 4%-5%, more in line with European peers

* Fitch on Nordic banks says indebted households and continuously rising house prices (in Sweden and Norway) remain key sensitivities for banks

* Fitch on Nordic banks says expect more clarity in 2017 around minimum requirement for own funds,eligible liabilities for Swedish,Danish, Finnish banks Source text for Eikon: