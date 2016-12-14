BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Source: Fitch
* Fitch says 2017 rating outlook for major Nordic banks is stable, reflecting benign operating environments across region
* Fitch on Nordic banks says margins have been resilient to negative interest rates and will likely strengthen somewhat in 2017
* Fitch on Nordic banks says reported leverage ratios will likely hover between 4%-5%, more in line with European peers
* Fitch on Nordic banks says indebted households and continuously rising house prices (in Sweden and Norway) remain key sensitivities for banks
* Fitch on Nordic banks says expect more clarity in 2017 around minimum requirement for own funds,eligible liabilities for Swedish,Danish, Finnish banks Source text for Eikon:
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.