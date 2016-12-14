Dec 14 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert pharmaceuticals - CTP-543 well-tolerated across all dose groups in study & there were no serious adverse events in subjects who received CTP-543

* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces CTP-543 positive top-line phase 1 results

* Phase 2A clinical trial for CTP-543 is expected to begin in Q1 of 2017

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to present phase 1 findings at a medical conference in 2017

* Trial is expected to commence in Q1 of next year and topline primary outcome data is expected by end of 2017

* Concert Pharmaceuticals-Phase 2 A trial for CTP-543 is expected to commence in Q1 of next year, topline primary outcome data is expected by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: