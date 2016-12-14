Dec 14 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc
* Protalix BioTherapeutics - received letter from arm of
Brazilian Ministry Of Health, detailing intended purchases by
ministry of alfataliglicerase
* Company estimates total revenues from these shipments to
be approximately $24 million in aggregate.
* Anticipated revenues could reduce co's cash consumption
rate by as much as a third in 2017
* Protalix BioTherapeutics receives letter detailing
intended purchases of approximately $24 million of
alfataliglicerase to treat gaucher patients in Brazil
* Protalix BioTherapeutics - letter requests three shipments
of alfataliglicerase; first shipment to be made in middle of
2017, and last at end of 2017
