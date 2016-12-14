PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 14 China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd :
* Confirms company is under normal operation and no substantial shareholders have recently reduced their shareholdings
* "board believes shares have been trading at level which significantly undervalues company's performance and underlying value"
* Noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
* Directors are not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced
* Announces intention to repurchase up to 155.8 million shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board