Dec 14 China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd

* Confirms company is under normal operation and no substantial shareholders have recently reduced their shareholdings

* "board believes shares have been trading at level which significantly undervalues company's performance and underlying value"

* Noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

* Directors are not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements or of any information which must be announced

* Announces intention to repurchase up to 155.8 million shares

