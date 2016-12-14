Dec 14 Man Industries India Ltd

* Man Industries India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 93 million rupees

* Man Industries India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.48 billion rupees

* Man Industries India Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 192.5 million rupees; net sales was 3.20 billion rupees

* Man Industries India Ltd says gross debt position as on sept 30 at 14.28 billion rupees