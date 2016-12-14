BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Entered into a conditional put and call option agreement with general cars fleet management pte ltd
* Agreement in relation to proposed acquisition of property located at 107 eunos avenue 3, singapore 409837
* Purchase consideration for property, which shall be paid in cash, is s$34.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.