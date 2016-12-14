BRIEF-PrimeEnergy qtrly earnings per share $7.35
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 PyroGenesis Canada Inc:
* PyroGenesis announces intention to purchase up to 5% of its common shares in open market; retains market maker
* PyroGenesis Canada Inc - pursuant to NCIB, PyroGenesis proposes to purchase, from time to time over a period of 12 months, up to 5 million of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.