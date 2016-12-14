BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :
* Acquisition of certain gaming businesses from Niveus Investments Limited
* Niveus accepted indicative offer for Niveus' interests in Vukani Gaming Proprietary Ltd and Galaxy Bingo Proprietary Ltd
* Says purchase consideration will comprise of 160 million ordinary shares in issued share capital of Tsogo amounting to about 4.65 bln rand
* Purchase consideration will also comprise of cash value of agreed costs incurred by gaming businesses in respect of new gaming licenses up to March.31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016