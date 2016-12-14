BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
* U.S. FDA takes action on applications seeking to market modified risk tobacco products
* Denied Swedish Match North America's request to remove currently required warning stating the tobacco products can cause gum disease, tooth loss
* Deferred final action and issued a response that offers Swedish Match North America an option to amend its applications
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016