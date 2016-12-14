BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 Share Economy Group Ltd
* Yip Tak Yin Parkson an executive director, has been appointed as co-chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016