BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited :
* To acquire up to 29.9 pct of issued share capital of Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of between approximately 487.3 million pounds and 499.5 million pounds
* RMI will fund acquisition through a debt facility,
* RMI's interest in Hastings will be acquired from Hastings Investco Ltd and certain individual shareholders
* RMI will become single largest shareholder of Hastings post implementation of acquisition.
* Will be able to nominate for appointment a director to board of Hastings
* First such appointee will be Herman Bosman, CEO of RMI as director
* Acquisition is expected to become effective by no later than 30 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.