BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 Bloober Team SA :
* Its project gets 10.2 million zloty ($2.45 million) subsidy under GAMEINN program organised by Poland's National Centre for Research and Development
* The subsidy represents 68 pct of the project's qualifying costs
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016