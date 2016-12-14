Dec 14 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd

* Net proceeds from placing is expected to be approximately hk$700 million

* Placing agents have to severally place up to 830.4 million new shares to not less than six placees at hk$0.873 per placing share

* Co entered into agreement with placing agents in relation to placing of placing shares

* Placing agents are Emperor Securities; Haitong International; and China Everbright