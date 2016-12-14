BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Blue Bird Corp :
* Blue bird-representation of co's dealership agreement in south carolina now successfully transitioned from palmetto bus sales to blanchard machinery
* Blue bird corp - while details of transaction were not disclosed, blanchard was named dealer concurrent with sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board