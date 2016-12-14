BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 BP Plc :
* BP's Lower 48 business to establish headquarters in Colorado
* Number of employees from BP's U.S. Lower 48 onshore business' current head office in Houston will relocate to Denver
* BP says new BP Lower 48 headquarters in Denver is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018 Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board