BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 CVS Health Corp
* CVS Health makes overdose-reversal drug available without a prescription at all CVS pharmacy locations in Nevada
* CVS Health Corp says established a standing order with physicians in Nevada that allows CVS pharmacy to expand access to medication across state
* CVS Health Corp says more than 100 CVS pharmacy locations in Nevada can now dispense Naloxone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board