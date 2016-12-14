BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 General Motors Co :
* Investments of $552 million for key U.S. manufacturing facilities located in Tonawanda, Lockport and Rochester, New York and Parma, Ohio Source text (bit.ly/2gLqSmT) Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board