Dec 14 Fitch:

* Fitch says fiscal path key for Ghana's post-election credit profile

* Fitch on Ghana says high inflation could have fiscal impact if it keeps domestic funding costs elevated

* Fitch on Ghana says baseline fiscal forecasts reflect political commitment to deficit reduction and role of IMF programme as a policy anchor

* Fitch on Ghana says think bank of Ghana may have scope to ease monetary policy in 2017