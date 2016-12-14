BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
Dec 14 Faurecia :
* Reported on Tuesday that it acquired Amminex to accelerate efficient nitrogen oxide reduction for passenger and commercial vehicles
* increased its participation in the Danish company Amminex to 91.5 pct through a share purchase Source text: bit.ly/2httgxx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access