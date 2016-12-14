Dec 14 Teleperformance SE :

* Teleperformance carries out a new 250 million dollar US private placement

* Private placement carried out in two tranches: 75 million dollars with a seven-year bullet maturity and a 3.92 pct coupon and 175 million dollars with a ten-year bullet maturity and a 4.22 pct coupon

* Was advised on this transaction by Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Société Générale and JP Morgan