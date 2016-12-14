BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Teleperformance SE :
* Teleperformance carries out a new 250 million dollar US private placement
* Private placement carried out in two tranches: 75 million dollars with a seven-year bullet maturity and a 3.92 pct coupon and 175 million dollars with a ten-year bullet maturity and a 4.22 pct coupon
* Was advised on this transaction by Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Société Générale and JP Morgan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.