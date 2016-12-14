Dec 14 Flow Traders NV :

* November volumes showed a clear pick up, triggered by US elections

* Average VIX for month of November traded at 15.24 (versus 14.59 in October), with a low of 12.34 and a high of 22.51

* YTD average level in VIX was 16.14 (until end November), average level for last 12 months ending in November in VIX was 16.29