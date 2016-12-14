BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Mittel SpA :
* 9-month net revenue negative 0.3 million euros ($319,800.00) versus 17.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month net loss 4.5 million euros versus loss 22.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.