BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 DIC Asset AG
* Announced today signing of a credit arrangement for eur 960 million for commercial portfolio
* New loan with an overall term of seven years will be used to prematurely repay financing arrangements signed with several banks for commercial portfolio
* Credit arrangement lowers interest rate on commercial portfolio's bank loans to circa 1.7 percent
* Anticipates a one-time negative consolidated income after tax which will amount to approximately eur 35 million
* Estimated cash flow will increase by up to circa eur 40 million p.a. Ceteris paribus in 2017
* Intends to disburse, as planned, an attractive dividend on level of previous years for 2016 financial year
* Projects FFO between eur 55 million and eur 60 million in 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.