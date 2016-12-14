BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Update on European Commission Phase II Proceedings
* LSEG and Deutsche Börse confirm that they have received a statement of objections from European Commission in relation to proposed merger, reflecting a narrower scope of issues
* Potential sale of LCH SA, LCH Group Limited's French regulated operating subsidiary is making good progress.
* LSEG and Deutsche Börse look forward to continuing to constructively engage with European Commission and responding to any concerns raised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.