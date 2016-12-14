Dec 14 Park City Capital, LLC:

* We are asking shareholders to add our two independent director nominees to ARI's six-member staggered board

* "Believe ARI board has not adequately reviewed, considered current opportunity that Board has to sell co at a significant premium"

* Park City Capital, LLC says has initiated a proxy contest to elect two new directors to ARI Network Services, Inc Board

* Owns approximately 5.7% of shares of ARI Network Services, Inc.