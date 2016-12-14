Dec 14 Sonic Foundry Inc -

* Sonic Foundry- Entered into eighth amendment to second amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank -SEC filing

* Sonic Foundry Inc- Amendment extends revolving line of credit maturity date to January 31, 2019

* Sonic Foundry Inc- Amendment increases maximum subsidiary indebtedness allowable to $1 million outstanding at any one time Source text: (bit.ly/2hxpD9S) Further company coverage: