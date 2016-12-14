Dec 14 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac announces new foreclosure prevention program

* New program replaces Freddie Mac's version of Home Affordable Modification program which is set to expire at end of this year

* New program was developed in alignment with Fannie Mae at Direction Of Federal Housing Finance Agency

* Flex modification expected to provide a 20 percent payment reduction for eligible borrowers