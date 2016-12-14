BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
Dec 14 Freddie Mac:
* Freddie Mac announces new foreclosure prevention program
* New program replaces Freddie Mac's version of Home Affordable Modification program which is set to expire at end of this year
* New program was developed in alignment with Fannie Mae at Direction Of Federal Housing Finance Agency
* Flex modification expected to provide a 20 percent payment reduction for eligible borrowers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.