BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :
* To propose merger with Consulnor Patrimonio Inmobiliario
* To manage leasable real estate assets worth 90 million euros ($95.9 million) upon merger with Consulnor
* To propose capital increase to maintain current merger and acquisition strategy, amount of the increase is yet to be determined
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.